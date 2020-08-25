Amanda Franca Puts On Cheeky Display In Barely-There Peach Swimsuit

Amanda Franca put on a peachy display in her latest Instagram update. She lit up her feed with a stunning pic that soon sparked an intense frenzy. The social media star impressed her hordes of fans with her incredible body in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit.

The Brazilian model took to Instagram with a titillating offering. According to Google Translate, her caption was equally intriguing. She posted just two words, which directly translate to “Just (laugh).” It appears as if the model may have been referring to her mysterious smile in the snap.

Amanda wore a swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The halter neck top clasped firmly behind her neck but exposed her voluptuous cleavage. However, since she was lying with her chest to the ground, only a hint of her décolletage could be seen.

The social media star gave a rather cheeky display, thanks to the thong bottoms. The peach material clung to her frame and tied at the sides of her hips. She showed off her pert booty, much to the delight of her fans.

The influencer also revealed a tattoo across the side of her ribcage and back. The ink was very visible against the tan line of where her bra strap usually goes.

Amanda rocked her accessories. She wore a pair of bold statement earrings. The orange hoops framed her face and complemented her rosy outfit. She also wore a bangle around her wrist and a delicate silver ring on her middle finger.

The Brazilian maven styled her hair in a side part. Her dark blond tresses cascaded down her back and shoulder in curly waves before falling on the sandy shore.

Amanda posed on a golden beach with only one set of footprints behind her. She modeled by lying face-down on the sand and lifting her upper torso by balancing on her elbows. Her quadriceps, forearms, and hands were lightly dusted with sand as she posed for the shot. Amanda was intrigued by something off-camera and smiled broadly as she stared into the distance.

The model’s fans were quite taken with the pic and provided her some positive feedback by engaging with her on the platform. Some liked the image, while others waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“Hello beautiful, happy day,” one fan said and followed the comment with heart, flower, and kisses emoji.

Another devotee also loved the offering.

“Wow, wow beautiful. Looking lovely. My dream wife,” they enthused.

A third Instagrammer simply called her a “beautiful woman.”

Amanda has over 685,000 followers on Instagram alone. This specific offering has already garnered over 6,000 likes and numerous comments since she posted it.