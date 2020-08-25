Sofia Richie Flaunts Bombshell Bod In A Tiny Bikini & Striped Sarong During Birthday Getaway

Sofia Richie celebrated her 22nd birthday yesterday with a fun getaway with family and a few of her closest pals. The model has been updating her Instagram page with a number of snaps from the vacay, a trend she continued just moments ago.

In the Tuesday morning snap, Sofia stood underneath the shade of a large awning with thick white columns and a straw roof. The area was free of any furniture or decor aside from a single rattan lantern that hung down from the boho-inspired ceiling. Sofia posed in the middle of the empty space with one leg crossed in front of the other and her hands behind her back. She looked ready to hit up the beach, as she was clad in a skimpy bikini and sarong that did nothing but favors for her bombshell bod.

Sofia looked beach day chic in her itty-bitty swimwear that included a halter-style top covered in purple butterflies. The piece showcased her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its thin shoulder straps, while its deep neckline and triangle cups teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage. A trendy gold necklace stack fell over her bronzed decolletage, with one falling all the way down to her navel to draw attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The matching bottoms to Sofia’s swimsuit were hidden by a long, sheer sarong that boasted a black, white, and brown striped pattern. The skirt draped over her curvy hips in a flowy manner and hit just below her knees, offering a peek at her toned calves. It was tied in a tight knot on the side of her waist, further highlighting her taut stomach and slender frame.

Sofia opted to go shoeless for the day, and wore a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade herself from the golden sun. She also sported a pink bucket hat on top of her blond locks, which were worn down and cascaded behind her back as she worked the camera.

Fans wasted no time in showing the birthday girl some love for her latest Instagram upload. It has racked up over 43,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” praised another fan.

“Happy birthday cutie. God bless and protect you,” a third follower remarked.

Others simply spammed the comments section with emoji to express their admiration for the shot, with many opting for the heart-eyed emoticon.

Shortly before taking off to the tropical spot, Sofia held another birthday celebration at home with her family. The star shared a number of snaps from the low-key event, including one of her famous father Lionel Richie.