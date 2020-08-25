‘RHOBH’ Stars React To Garcelle Beauvais’ New Co-Hosting Gig On ‘The Real’

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star received congratulations from most of her Bravo co-stars after announcing her new TV gig.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais received support from her co-stars following the announcement of her newest TV role.

In an Instagram post, which can be seen below, it was announced that Garcelle is the newest host on the daytime chatfest The Real when it returns to television on September 21. A photo posted to The Real’s official social media page showed the RHOBH newcomer posing in a blue dress as the big news was announced.

In the caption to the post, Garcelle noted that her love for pop culture and news combined with her “natural gift of gab” made her aspire to host a talk show. She added that the timing couldn’t be better on the heels of her first year on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle also shared her own photo to share the news, seen here. In the comments section to the post, Garcelle’s Bravo co-stars posted messages of support as she kicks off her latest endeavor.

“Congrats, so exciting- you’ll be amazing!!” wrote Dorit Kemsley.

“Congrats Garcelle,” added Kyle Richards.

“Congrats!!!! You are going to be amazing on the show. So happy for you,” added Denise Richards.

Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke also posted congratulatory messages for their co-star.

It’s no surprise that fellow cast member Lisa Rinna not offer Garcelle congratulations. The two women do not follow each other on social media and their relationship has been tense. The actress recently called out Lisa for her stripped-down Instagram dancing videos and questioned if they may have contributed to her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s eating disorder.

In addition to Garcelle, The Real panel will include Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series taped remotely earlier this year and will continue to feature a virtual format when the new co-host joins the upcoming season, according to Page Six.

Garcelle has experience filming from home as fans know from her recent RHOBH confessionals and her at-home appearance at the reunion for the Bravo reality series.

In addition to being cast as the first full-time Black cast member on RHOBH, Garcelle has an impressive acting career on her resume. The mom of three is best known for her role as Rose in the Eddie Murphy film Coming to America as well its upcoming sequel, as well as her regular roles on the TV series The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue, and Franklin & Bash. She also has plenty of chat experience under her belt with appearances as a guest co-host on The Talk, The View, and even The Real in the past.