Nicole Thorne Slays In Semi-Sheer Mesh Lingerie

Nicole Thorne slayed Instagram yet again. The Aussie model took to her account on Tuesday to heat things up with another set of racy snaps that were quickly showered with love from her devoted fans.

The August 25 upload included two steamy shots of the social media star posing in a bedroom, which was furnished with a Queen-sized bed covered in shiny orange linens. Nicole stood close to the camera, gazing at it with a smoldering stare while striking two different poses to show off her killer curves to her audience of over 1.4 million people. Never one to shy away from showing some skin, the brunette slipped into a revealing lingerie look from Fashion Nova for the sexy photoshoot. Judging by the reactions of her fans, her choice of outfit certainly did not seem to disappoint.

Nicole sent pulses racing as she flaunted her bombshell body in a black bodysuit that hugged her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways. The one-piece was made of a semi-sheer material and had thick piping over its cups and bodice that flattered her bodacious physique. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline, which also featured an extra set of thin black straps that drew even further attention to the busty display.

The lingerie proceeded to cinch in at Nicole’s midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach. Also of note was the number’s cheeky cut, as it offered followers a peek at the model’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

Nicole styled her luscious dark locks down in a sleek middle. They were styled in voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

Fans were floored by the double-pic update, awarding it more than 14,000 likes after 10 hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower the blue-eyed beauty with praise.

“Girl you are incredible,” one person wrote.

“Your face is perfect,” added another admirer.

“You wear this well Nicole, as you do with everything else you show,” a third follower praised.

“Omg goals goals goals,” quipped a fourth fan.

Whether she’s scantily clad or dolled up for a night out on the town, Nicole’s outfits always seem to be a hit with her followers. Recently, the model shared a photo from an event in which she put on a leggy display in a black blazer dress. That post proved to be another winner, earning more than 11,000 likes and 164 comments to date.