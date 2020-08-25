Lara Trump: Who Is Eric Trump’s Wife?

Lara Trump isn’t scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention, like her brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr., did on Monday, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be taking a back seat during this week’s festivities.

According to the New York Daily News, Lara married Eric Trump in November 2014 at the same location where Donald Trump wed Melania. Quickly thereafter, she jumped into the family business.

However, aside from being the daughter-in-law of the POTUS, she’s well known for forging her own path both professionally and personally.

She Works For The Trump Reelection Campaign

Lara hasn’t been shy about her desire to see her father-in-law win reelection in 2020. She’s not only spent time working for the campaign as a senior adviser and promoting those efforts through social media like this Instagram post, but has often been viewed as one of the key spokespeople for the endeavor.

Last week, the Today Show talked to her about what she expected to see and hear at the RNC. According to Yahoo News, she told the program’s hosts the American public would get as message of hope and inspiration.

She’s Worked In Television

Lara might be more famous for being known as “Eric’s wife” in some circles these days, but it wasn’t that long ago she was well known in the entertainment industry all on her own.

She graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in communications. She interned for several television stations until she earned a job as a story coordinator at CBS’s Inside Edition in 2012. Here she can be seen shooting one of her stories about the Westminster Dog Show.

The next year, she was promoted to associate producer and stayed on in that role until 2016 when she decided to work for the president’s election campaign full-time.

Town and Country Magazine reported earlier this month that she explained why she left the show. She said at the time that it was hard to be working for a network that was reporting on her family as often as it was.

She’s Worked To Rescue Animals And Shut Down Breeder Mills

While Lara is passionate about politics, there’s another issue she’s talked about quite often. Politico reported in 2017 that not only has she spoken out against puppy mills, but she’s trying to get someone in the West Wing to adopt at least one dog.

The president is known to not be a fan of pets, so she’s told those around the White House that she’d like Vice President Mike Pence to bring a furry friend into the fold.

She Was A Pastry Chef

While it appears she doesn’t do any baking professionally anymore, there was a time when she thought about becoming a full-time pastry chef.

After moving to New York, she attended the French Culinary Institute and got her degree in culinary arts. Not long after she graduated, she started her own bakery and named it Lara Lea Confections.

After nearly a year and a half, she shut down her business and decided to take on other projects. She has told people she still enjoys cooking for her family.