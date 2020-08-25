Alexa Collins Flaunts Curvy Figure In Black Lace Bikini On The Beach

Alexa Collins left almost nothing to the imagination in her latest Instagram share. The bombshell model posted a series of images that showed her rocking a barely-there lace bikini as she posed by the entrance to a beach. Her skimpy two-piece did nothing but favors for her curves and likely drove fans wild.

The photos saw Alexa standing a grassy section of the beach just before a rope fence. A dividing wall lined with palm trees was visible behind her. Meanwhile, in the distance, the sea water rolled onto the shore. The bright sun glared down on Alexa and captured her glowing skin as she shielded her eyes from the strong rays.

Alexa wore a triangle-shaped top made of a thick crocheted material with slightly sheer, scalloped lace edges. Strings tied around her neck and mid-back. The low-cut neckline left her ample cleavage fully exposed, while a bit of sideboob was also visible.

The top cut off at the base of Alexa’s bust, so her flat stomach was on show. She paired the bra with low-rise bikini bottoms in a matching fabric. The strings hugged her curvy hips closely, but flaunted her shapely thighs.

Alexa completed her ensemble with large silver hoops. She styled her blond hair down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

In the first image, Alexa pushed one hip out to the side and curved her waist in a way that flaunted her hourglass figure. She lifted one hand to her temple and stared at the camera with piercing eyes. The babe shifted her weight to the other hip in the second shot, maintaining a similar pose.

The final snap saw the stunner at an angle as she lifted one knee and arched her back. This time, she cupped both hands around her eyes and flashed a soft smile.

The post received more than 6,200 likes and nearly 150 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Alexa’s followers. Many users showered her with affection in the comments section.

“OKAY FRIEND YOU BETTER WERK,” one fan said.

“Even with the wind, you have managed to look great,” another person added.

“Awww, Alexa, you look so amazing and the scenery’s beautiful,” a third follower wrote with rose emoji.

Alexa’s fanbase knows that she can slay any look. She shared another series this week in which she wore a butterfly-patterned mini dress that perfectly showcased her lean legs.