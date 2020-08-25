‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Brooke Searches For Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 26 dish that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will go looking for her man. She is concerned when he doesn’t come home and is worried that something may have happened to him, per The TV Guide.

A No-Show On The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke cannot wait to start her new life with Ridge Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). They had a heart-to-heart with both of them apologizing. Brooke was sorry that she kissed Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and realized that the video sparked Ridge’s actions. On his part, the dressmaker realized that he should have never followed Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) to Las Vegas.

Ridge already had the annulment papers drawn up because he wanted to dissolve his marriage to Shauna. He just wanted Brooke to forgive him so that they could move forward. She did agree to put the past behind them and they were getting ready to spend their future together.

However, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) convinced Bill to go and see Brooke. He told his former wife that he still loved her. Ridge eavesdropped on their conversation and heard her tell Bill that she would always love him. As seen in the image below, he was devastated by the news. He rushed upstairs before he heard the rest of the discussion. The blonde said that her heart belonged to Ridge and that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with the designer.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will go to her bedroom and spy the flower and note that Ridge left for her. She will be touched by his romantic gestures and come up with a treat of her own. She will prepare for a night of passion by getting into some sexy lingerie and wait for her man. But Ridge won’t show up at the Logan estate.

On A Mission

The soap opera teases that Brooke will be worried after Ridge doesn’t come home. She will go and look for him at the Forrester mansion and ask them if they haven’t seen him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge has a lot on his mind. He heard Brooke say that she will always love Bill and that is weighing heavily in his thoughts. He will contemplate a future without Brooke because he is simply done with all the drama of having a third party in the relationship. The dressmaker realizes that Shauna is his legitimate wife and that he can still have a stable marriage with her.

In the meantime, Brooke will happen upon a shocking scene that will have her questioning Ridge’s feelings.