Melissa Gorga Flaunts Toned Legs In Daisy Dukes Alongside Look-Alike Daughter: ‘Mommies A Boss’

The 'RHONJ' showed some skin outside her boutique with her kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes as she showed her kids she’s “a BOSS.” The TV personality flaunted her toned legs in an Instagram upload on Tuesday, August 25, as she posed outside her Envy boutique with her three children.

The 41-year-old looked years younger than her age in her short shorts, a white top, and a long gray cardigan. The reality star posed with her left leg bent and her toes pointed as she proudly pointed up at the black-and-white sign above her store. A large poster of her was propped up in the window.

She wore flat sandals and carried an oversized bag emblazoned with her name on her right elbow. Her long, brunette hair was curled and cascaded down over her shoulders, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Melissa could just as easily have stood on the right of the snap, as her 15-year-old daughter Antonia looked just like her. The teenager stunned in her own pair of short shorts and sandals, both in black, which she paired with a bright yellow top.

Just like her mom, she struck a pose and had her long, curled hair down.

The look-alike mother/daughter duo stood either side of Melissa and Joe Gorga’s two boys, Joey and Gino.

In the caption, Melissa said she was showing her three kids what all her hard work has gone into. She also tagged the store’s official account and made a reference to an infamous scene on RHONJ.

She used the caption #nocrumbshere, which was a reference to a Season 7 scene between her and husband Joe where he claimed he brought home the cake with his work, and she brought in the crumbs.

Plenty of fans showed their support in the comments section.

“Yess queen!!” one fan wrote with a star eye emoji.

“Kick A** Momma!!” another wrote.

A third simply called the photo “GOALS” in all caps.

Melissa first opened her boutique in Montclair, New Jersey, back in 2015. The store has been heavily featured on the last few seasons of the Bravo reality show.

Daisy Dukes seem to be Melissa’s go-to for the summer. Earlier this month, she shared a look at herself in another pair of skimpy bottoms as she posed on an outdoor staircase.

She first leaned back as her hair cascaded down for a photo before showing off her dance moves and toned legs in a Boomerang video.