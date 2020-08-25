Irina Shayk Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Zebra-Print Bikini

Irina Shayk took to Instagram on August 24 to share another hot photo that left many of her 13.7 million fans speechless. The sizzling snap saw Irina in a zebra-print bikini that flaunted her bombshell curves.

The image was snapped outdoors on what looked to be a beautiful day. The blue sky above the model had only a few white clouds, while the sun was shining brightly overhead. Irina posed in the center of the frame on a surface covered in wet sand. The area in front of her featured large rocks that allowed the water to roll in, while the ocean stretched out as far as the eye could see.

Irina had her back to the camera as she took a step forward, her arms at her sides. Irina opted for a skimpy two-piece that showed off her incredible figure. The top of the swimwear boasted thick straps that stretched over her bronzed shoulders and allowed her to flaunt her slender arms. The suit was secured under her shoulder blades, and her back was well on display.

The bottom of the suit was just as hot, and its sides were worn low on Irina’s hips, helping to accentuate her slim midsection and waist. The suit featured a cheeky cut that tucked into her pert derriere. She went barefoot for the photo op, and her slender legs looked like they extended for days. It appeared as though Irina had been alternating her time between the sand and the surf, as her hair was soaked, the bottom of her tresses grazing the area between her shoulders.

Irina did not add a caption for her photo, letting the image speak for itself. At the time of this writing, the post has been on the model’s page for nine hours, and it’s amassed over 224,000 likes from fans. An additional 900-plus Instagrammers took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to express their appreciation. Many raved over her bombshell body, while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead of words.

“The most beautiful girl on the world!” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red heart and flame emoji.

“Shocked Bradley gave that up,” a second Instagrammer added, referring to her split from Bradley Cooper.

“I wish I could be there. That bikini looks so good on you babe,” another complimented alongside a few winky face emoji.

“Post more bikini stuff,” one more pleaded.