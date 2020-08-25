Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Butterfly-Print Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she rocked a playful yet super sexy mini dress. The ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The snaps were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa stood outside next to a sleek black car. Her pint-sized pups were along for the ride, as she mentioned in the caption, and one of her dogs was visible sitting in the driver’s seat while Alexa posed for the shots.

The mini dress she wore was crafted from a white fabric with a butterfly print atop it, incorporating shades of neon green, pink, and indigo. The garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and a knot detail just below her breasts that drew even more attention to her ample assets.

Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look left her sculpted shoulders and toned arms on display. The fabric clung to her toned figure, stretching over her flat stomach and hips before ending a few inches down her thighs. Her long legs were exposed, and she posed with one arm resting against the vehicle as well as one hip propped against the car.

Her long blond locks were pulled up in a sleek bun, and she added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

She brought one hand up to the nape of her neck, posing while she gazed seductively at the camera.

The second shot was a full-body look at her ensemble, and Alexa had turned around to face the window and look at her four-legged friend. The hem of the look barely skimmed the bottom of her pert posterior, and her incredible legs were on full display. She kept the outfit casual by pairing the dress with some chunky white sneakers.

Alexa’s followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 11,200 likes within 18 hours, as well as 165 comments from her audience.

“Gorgeous girl you look amazing sweetheart and pups are so cute,” one fan wrote.

“Long legs,” another added, followed by a string of heart emoji, captivated by that one particular portion of Alexa’s physique.

“Beautiful woman,” a third follower remarked.

“Too sexy and beautiful for this galaxy,” another fan commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa tantalized her fans with a double update in which she rocked a semi-sheer mesh catsuit that left little to the imagination. The garment clung to her curves as she posed indoors, showing off her bombshell body.