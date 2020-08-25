Rosa Acosta Nearly Pops Out Of Her Bikini Top In Steamy Hula Hoop Video

Dominican beauty Rosa Acosta brought some serious heat to her Instagram page on Monday, sharing a sizzling new video wherein she demonstrated her skill with the hula hoop. The clip showcased more than her athletic prowess, and saw the fitness model and ballet dancer rocking an insanely tiny bikini that left barely anything to the imagination.

The spicy video captured Rosa from the waist up, concentrating all of the attention on her generous bust. The stunner put on a seductive display as she gyrated her hips and spun the hula hoop around her body, playing with her hair and coquettishly batting her lashes. The clip started off with a shot of her beaming smile, then showed the model playfully pulling up her curls and parting her lips in a provocative way. Things got even steamier as the camera panned down on her bouncy chest, teasing her taut midriff and showing a tantalizing glimpse of her curvy hip. Rosa glanced coyly downward at her voluptuous assets, before looking directly into the camera with a smoldering stare. She then turned her gaze to the side and softly pursed her lips, sensually caressing her neck.

The brunette bombshell opted for a colorful two-piece bikini that only covered the essential. Although the side-tie bottoms were not fully featured in Rosa’s post — only the chic bows of the spaghetti side straps were visible in the clip — followers got a good look at the halterneck top. The item sported narrow, ruched cups that were clearly too small for her buxom curves, causing her bosom to spill out on all sides. The look included a plunging neckline that completely exposed her cleavage and thin shoulder straps that beautifully framed her décolletage.

The sexy design aside, the bathing suit claimed attention with its bold neon palette, which incorporated vibrant shades of hot-pink, yellow, orange, and green. The color scheme complemented her dark tresses, emphasizing the sun-kissed glow of her silky, smooth skin.

Rosa nearly popped out of her skimpy swimsuit as she showed off her energetic moves. The video was scored to Kanye West’s 2016 hit “Fade,” the music adding to the sultry vibe of the upload. The smokeshow penned a cheeky caption for her post, leading several fans to confess they had a crush on her in the comments. Followers also complimented her beauty and curvaceous figure, praising the model for her taste in music as well.

“Lawd have mercy,” wrote one person, further expressing their admiration with a fire and raising-hands emoji.

“It should be illegal to be that fine,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Thank you, made my week lol,” penned a third fan.

“You really make exercising look fun,” chimed in a fourth follower, who added a string of flattering emoji and tagged Rosa in their message.

The scorching update proved to be very popular with her ever-expanding fanbase, racking up more than 39,500 views and 260-plus comments overnight.