Meghan McCain Honors Late Father John On The Second Anniversary Of His Death: ‘742 Days’

Meghan McCain honored her late father, Sen. John McCain, on the second anniversary of his death with a favorite photographic memory posted to Instagram. She reflected on the past two years since his passing. The View panelist shared “742 Days,” the number of days she has mourned her loss. Meghan also shared how much she missed her dad.

In the snap, Meghan was seated alongside Sen. McCain. The image was taken as the twosome looked out over a hillside located in Cornville, Arizona. This is the area that the former 2008 Republican presidential nominee lived in and called home with wife Cindy. Father and daughter had just finished a hike over the Sedona when the image was taken. The moment was captured just days after the Arizona state senator was diagnosed with glioblastoma, reported AZ Central.

The vista included valleys, green bushes, and mountain peaks in the distance. The dry earth featured plant life that can only be found in the desert. Next to them was a family dog.

Seen on the right-hand side of the snap, John wore a blue hat that shielded his face and neck from the sun’s strong rays. He had on a white T-shirt for the hike. Meghan sat next to her beloved father. She, too, wore headgear: a tan bucket hat with a brim to safeguard her eyes and the back of her neck. The talk show host also wore a light-colored shirt.

The spot was a favorite place for the two to take a break after hiking. Several shots of John and Meghan were taken from this very spot, posted by Meghan on her respective social media accounts. One image was framed and presented to Meghan for her birthday by her father during an episode of The View that aired in October 2017.

Fans of the television star sent their condolences regarding this difficult day in the comments section of the share. Her 410,000 Instagram followers liked the photograph over 4,500 times thus far.

“The world could use his voice today,” remarked one fan.

“You often hear – the world is worse without him. In this case, it is so true. I don’t even recognize the world we live in without him in it,” said a second Instagram user.

“My heart and prayers are with you and your family. May your memories bring you comfort and peace,” said a third follower of the talk show host.

“His light forever shines through you,” remarked a fourth fan.