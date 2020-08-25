Kehlani Looks Stunning In A Number Of Car Selfies: ‘It’s Hot’

R&B singer and songwriter Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The songstress was feeling herself while taking some selfies and it’s safe to say her fans aren’t mad about it.

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in an orange tank top that featured thin straps. As seen on her Instagram story, Kehlani displayed her decolletage. She is a fan of body art and has tattoos on her neck that all connect to the ink down her arms. Kehlani accessorized herself with large silver hoop earrings and kept her nails short with no polish for the occasion. She styled her brunette shoulder-length curly hair down and left her baby hairs to rest on the side of her face.

The former America’s Got Talent contestant treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kehlani posted a pic where she appeared to have a filter of tears running down her face. The music star looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression while sitting inside a car.

In the third frame, Kehlani used the same filter and pouted her lips while gazing in front of her with her piercing eyes.

In the fourth slide, the Grammy Award-nominated star raised one hand to her locks and parted her lips slightly.

In the fifth pic, Kehlani used another filter that placed a bee on her nose.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 878,000 likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.8 million followers.

“Still waiting on this deluxe but you look good and look like you living your best life so I’m happy,” one user wrote.

“Kehlani saying it’s hot but damn u hot baby momma @kehlani,” another person shared.

“You really don’t have to be this fine all the time,” remarked a third fan.

“Imagine being the reason why it’s so hot,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Kehlani recently graced the cover of Spin magazine and did a photoshoot inside that saw her rocking multiple outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a mini black dress that featured a red ombre design on the right side for one of the images. Kehlani completed the look with black thigh-high boots and opted for long orange gloves that covered the majority of her arms. She accessorized with earrings and sported her curly locks up but left the front loose to frame her face.