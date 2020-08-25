Stephanie Sanzo Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Chiseled Upper Body In New Dumbbell Workout

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, to post a new workout video-set in which she trained her shoulders with a series of dumbbell exercises.

For the workout, Stephanie wore a white tank top with spaghetti straps that gave viewers an eyeful of her chiseled shoulders, arms, and upper back. It hugged the model’s curves and ended just below her rib cage, leaving a glimpse of her toned tummy. She paired the top with loose-fitting white pants that featured pockets along the hips and an elastic waistband that rose to her belly button. The pants extended to her ankles.

Stephanie completed the outfit with a pair of gray sneakers while accessorizing with glitzy stud earrings in both ears and a gold necklace. She pulled her brunette tresses up into two messy buns on top of her head that left several loose strands around her face and neck. She pinned up some of the loose strands behind her head with a white clip.

The exercise routine took place in a gym setting where Stephanie used dumbbells to carry out each move. She performed most of the exercises standing up but took to a gray mat on the floor for the first one. She completed a total of six moves, each split into an individual video clip.

Stephanie began the workout with a set of Z presses. Sitting on the floor with her legs extended in front of her, Stephanie pushed a set of large dumbbells up toward the ceiling from shoulder level. She moved into lean-away single-arm lateral raises in the second slide, holding onto an equipment structure with one arm while raising the other out to her side.

The third exercise was the single-arm Arnold press. Continuing to support her weight with one hand gripping the metal structure, Stephanie pushed the other arm toward the ceiling in repetitive movements. The fourth video clip showed the Cuban press, a variation on the classic shoulder press. The final two exercises in the routine were Gironda swings and bent-over rear delt reverse flys.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie wrote out the moves and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She specified that all moves were focused on building the strength and shape of the shoulders.

