‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Looks Sassy In Leather Crop Top And Leopard Shorts

A Double Shot at Love star B-Lashes looked sassy in a new Instagram snap. She modeled a leather crop top and leopard shorts in a photo taken at a New Jersey nightclub. The image, tagged at the Headliner, displayed a new look for the reality television star, who traded her darker locks for a lighter hue. She stars alongside Jersey Shore celebs Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio in the aforementioned MTV series.

B-Lashes, whose real name is Brittani Schwartz, was seen outside the venue. She sat on a barstool as she posed for the camera.

The stunning reality television show star, who hails from Long Island, showed off her lightened tresses in the image. Her natural dark brown color was dyed a honey blond and fashioned atop her head in a high ponytail. She appeared to add highlights as well. Light blond pieces were seen around her hairline. She left two strands loose to frame her face. The remainder of her locks fell over her shoulders and down her back.

Oversized black sunglasses that had a square shape shielded her eyes.

Brittani’s skin was tanned, and she displayed her summer shape in a tiny black leather top. The shirt ended just above her rib cage and featured a deep V-neck. She rocked several necklaces, including a silver choker, a secondary necklace that had a pendant dangling from its lowest point, and a red Italian horn.

Her right and left wrists featured many styles of bracelets. In her right hand, she held what she said in the caption was an alcoholic beverage.

The MTV celeb paired her look with leopard shorts that featured a wide belt that cinched her waist and made it appear smaller. A tiny purse hung from the crook of her left arm.

Fans of the television personality posted their appreciation for the pic.

“Girl, I am living for that hair color. Love it, you look incredible,” stated one fan.

“You’re beautiful. I think you get overlooked too many times on the show,” said a second fan, who believed the other women on the series, including Maria Elizondo, Suzi Baidya, Nikki Hall, Derynn Paige, and Marissa Lucchese get more airtime.

“Golden Hour, you are a literal queen,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I’m sweating just looking at that shirt. 100% respect for choosing outfit over comfort you SLAYED,” said a fourth fan of the leather top the MTV personality wore for the summertime pic.