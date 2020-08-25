Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Wears Sports Bra & Black Shorts For Intense Legs & Abs Workout

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge posted a new workout video-set to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, August 24, in which she flaunted her sculpted figure while training her legs and abs.

For the workout, the model wore a brown sports bra with spaghetti straps and cut outs along the chest. The top left Sophie’s chiseled ab muscles on display while also drawing the eye to her lean arms and toned shoulders and back. She paired the top with black gym shorts that rose to her belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her muscular legs exposed.

Sophie completed the outfit with a pair of white gym socks and white sneakrs. She pulled her blond tresses up into a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face and left a couple strands fall loose around her face.

According to the geotag on the post, the workout took place in Marbella, Spain. Sophie appeared to work out on an outdoor balcony that overlooked the city below. Palm trees and a mountain range could also be seen in the background. Sophie made use of a variety of equipment located on the balcony, including a black bench, resistance band, and set of dumbbells. She demonstrated five different exercises spread across individual video clips.

The first move was the squat press. Sophie used a set of blue dumbbells and pushed her arms up toward the sky as she lowered herself into a squat. She followed up with reverse hypers, a move carried out from an exercise bench. The fitness trainer lay with her upper half on the bench and her lower half hanging off the back end. She placed her ankles together in a dimaond shape and lowered her legs toward the floor, bringing them back up, and then repeating the move.

The third video showed the lateral walk using the resistance band. Sophie completed the hip lift next, positioning herself on a mat on the floor and then lifting her lower body up toward the sky. The final exercise in the routine was the cross body under kick.

In the caption of the post, Sophie told her followers that the routine was from her 12-week full body home guide, which they can find in her bio. The mini-workout earned more than 35,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.

“Heck yeah! Killin itttt,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.