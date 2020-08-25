Ariana Biermann Stuns In A Crop Top For Her First Day Of College

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared first day photos on Instagram.

Ariana Biermann is officially a college student. Her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a series of Instagram photos on Monday, August 24, that showed the teenager posing on her front porch in a crop top with a backpack ahead of her first day.

The upload featured three photos of the 18-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star in a black crop top and dark flared jeans as she flashed a big smile.

In the first, she pulled the straps of her gray bag and posed face on to the camera. She looked stylish in a slinky plain back top with very thin spaghetti straps over both shoulders. She flashed just a sliver of skin on her middle which peeked out in between her high-waisted bottoms.

Ariana looked the part with large round glasses and had her brunette hair down over her right shoulder and slightly wavy. She posed in front of the front door with a hand sanitizing station to her right.

In the second snap, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star turned to the left and bent her leg as her bag slipped down slightly.

The third and final photo showed Ariana with her boyfriend Aaron Scott. The two cuddled up and smiled while Aaron rocked a pair of dark distressed jeans and a grey shirt.

In the caption, Kim told her 3.1 million followers that Ariana had decided to stay in Georgia and not go to Arizona State University due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The reality star said the family is “over the moon” that she was staying put, but admitted the celebrating may be short-lived as she could still fly the nest next year.

The mom of six sweetly shared how proud she and the Zolciak-Biermann clan are and called her by her nickname, “Ana Banana.”

Many fans couldn’t believe Ariana was off for her first day of university after seeing her and sister Brielle Biermann grow up on RHOA and the spin-off Don’t Be Tardy.

“College!? omg i feel like i’ve watched your family grow up, especially Ariana & Brielle from the very first time ive seen your beautiful family on rhoa,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Girl no way! She’s in college already?? It doesn’t seem like she’s old enough. I know I don’t personally know you but just from watching yall on TV. They should still be little,” another fan said.

Kim’s post has received more than 137,000 likes in 16 hours.

It came a few days after the teenager pulled a very risque pose in a light blue two-piece on her own Instagram account.