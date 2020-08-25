Lauren Simpson Flaunts Killer Physique In Skintight Nude Activewear For New Workout Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, to post a new workout video-set in which she showed off her killer physique while training her upper body.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a nude outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured a halter style back and a cut out along the front, leaving plenty of skin exposed and drawing the eye to her defined arms, shoulders, and back. The leggings rose high on her hips and hugged her curves through her chiseled legs and ample backside. They ended at Lauren’s ankles and the cuffs were covered by a pair of white socks. A gap between the model’s top and bottom halves teased a bit of toned tummy.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She pulled her platinum-blond tresses back into a low braided ponytail and accessorized with a pair of glitzy stud earrings and a black exercise watch.

The upper body routine took place at Kingdom Gym, according to the geotag on the post. Lauren completed a total of six exercises, each split into an individual video clip in the post. She made use of a variety of equipment, including dumbbells, benches, and weight machines.

Lauren began the routine with a set of Arnold presses, carried out from a seated position. She gripped two large dumbbells in her hands and then pushed them up toward the ceiling from shoulder level. She moved into DB rows in the second slide, placing one knee and hand on a blue bench and leaving the other leg supporting her weight on the floor. She pulled a weight up toward her chest with her free arm.

The third exercise was the DB chest press. Lauren positioned herself on her back and pushed a set of dumbbells up toward the ceiling from her chest. The cable face pull came next. Lauren used a pulley machine and carried out the move from a kneeling position. The final two moves in the circuit were the tricep pushdown and the rope bicep curl.

In the caption of the videos, Lauren listed a seventh exercise, push-ups, which were not demonstrated in the videos. She explained that it was day two of her Bikini X Strong challenge and the upper body circuit was included in the day’s activities.

Within the first half-hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site, Lauren’s latest workout earned a few thousand likes and several dozen comments from adoring fans.