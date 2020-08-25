RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Criticized After Saying She’s A ‘Real Housewife’ In Jab At Eva Longoria

Ronna McDaniel touted her accomplishments during her RNC remarks.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel compared herself to Eva Longoria during her speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday night. Her remarks came after the former Desperate Housewives star hosted the Democratic National Convention last week. McDaniel faced some criticism on Twitter for downplaying the actress’ achievements while touting her own.

McDaniel, 47, dismissed Longoria, 45, as a “famous Hollywood actress who played a housewife on TV.” The target of her remarks is probably best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives, which premiered in 2004 and ran through 2012. In contrast, McDaniel described herself as “a real housewife and a mom from Michigan, with two wonderful kids in public school.” However, as noted by The Daily Beast, she doesn’t actually fit the definition of a housewife since she has a career. In the same sentence, she mentioned her job when she proudly spoke about how she’s “only the second woman in 164 years to run the Republican Party.”

McDaniel, who is the niece of Utah Senator Mitt Romney, took a jab at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for promising to choose a female running mate long before he announced that California Senator Kamala Harris was his pick for vice president. She suggested that he only chose Harris because she is a woman, not based on any of her merits.

“And unlike Joe Biden, President Trump didn’t choose me because I’m a woman,” she said. “He chose me because I was the best person for the job.”

Four years ago, @realDonaldTrump started a movement unlike any other. Over the next four days we will hear from a few of the millions of hardworking, everyday Americans who have benefited from his leadership! #RNC2020pic.twitter.com/bh80gbiGgF — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 25, 2020

McDaniel’s comments didn’t sit well with some, including GOP strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro-Cárdenas. She came to Longoria’s defense on Twitter, and she pointed out that the DNC emcee isn’t just a celebrity. She noted that she actually has a few things in common with McDaniels, including being a wife and mother. The former star of The Young and the Restless has been married to Mexican businessman José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón Patiño since 2016, and the couple has one child, 2-year-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón. Navarro-Cárdenas also listed off the ways she thinks the two women are different.

“@EvaLongoria’s an entrepreneur, a working mom and wife, like many of us balancing career and life,” she wrote. “She’s the caring sister of a special needs person. She’s an activist who raises her voice for just causes. Unlike you, she fights racism, separation of families & sexual harassers.”

DNCC / Getty Images

A number of netizens weighed in on McDaniel’s remarks about the star, with many of them echoing Navarro-Cárdenas’ sentiments.

“@EvaLongoria is also a wife, mother and philanthropist, as well as being an actress. Shame on you for trying to score points (or laughs) by picking on another working mother,” one Twitter user wrote.

While speaking with Fox News host Bill Hemmer, McDaniel slammed the Democratic party for giving “Hollywood individuals” a platform during the DNC, which included performances by John Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, and other popular musicians. However, at least one major celebrity was invited to be a part of the Republican National Convention. Jon Voight, an Oscar-winning actor who has appeared in the movies Deliverance and Midnight Cowboy, narrated the video that kicked off the event on Monday night.