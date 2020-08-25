Amy Schumer Shares Hilarious Family Photo With Instagram

She and husband Chris Fischer host 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook' on the Food Network.

Amy Schumer shared a hilarious family photo with Instagram, which was taken on the set of her Food Network series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. The comedienne shared the snap with her 10.1 million Instagram followers, who adored the way she allowed her clan, which includes husband Chris Fischer, son Gene, and their nanny Jane, to be themselves while they filmed the quarantine cooking show.

In the pic, which announced a new episode of the series that airs Monday evenings, the three adults and the baby stood together.

On the right was Chris, a James Beard award winner and acclaimed chef. He wore a white T-shirt with an apron tied around his waist. His dark hair was brushed casually, and he looked directly at the camera. He held his and Amy’s 1-year-old son Gene upside down for the snap.

Gene, held securely by his father at the waist, had his legs in the air and appeared to be laughing. The baby wore a tan top and coordinating shorts. His blond hair was straight and cut into a shorter style. Two baby teeth were seen in his mouth as he laughed aloud.

Next to her husband and son stood Amy. She had a slight smile on her face as she posed. The comedienne wore casual clothing. She had on a cream-colored, long-sleeved shirt that had a tiny print atop it. Amy paired that with darker pants. Her strawberry blond hair was worn straight and parted on the left side.

On the right and rounding out the image was the couple’s nanny Jane, who lives with the couple and helps videotape the show, which has been filmed remotely from the couple’s Massachusetts home since its inaugural season aired earlier this year. She sported a dark-colored shirt with a gray long-sleeved shirt peeking out from underneath.

The show, which relies heavily on Amy’s good humor as she and her husband navigate cooking easy and more complicated fare, is in its second season on the Food Network.

Fans loved the image. They shared their feelings regarding the candid family moment in the comments section.

“You have to frame this,” said one follower of the adorable pic.

“I love your series! You make us feel like you are our neighbors and we are in your home with you!” commented a second fan.

“Family magic right here…this is the tribe to quarantine with!” stated a third Instagram user.

“I smile the whole time I am watching this,” said a fourth fan.