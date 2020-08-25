Molly Eskam Sizzles In A Booty-Baring Animal-Print Bikini

Molly Eskam tantalized her Instagram followers on Monday, August 25, with a sizzling-hot snapshot that highlighted her pert booty. In the new post, the American model rocked a skimpy bikini set that showcased her enviable physique.

Molly wore an animal-print two-piece swimsuit from online retailer Fashion Nova. Her swimwear had red, yellow, and orange colors with black spots. From what was visible, the garment had a racerback feature with a super tight fit.

She sported matching thong bikini bottoms that boasted a narrow waistline clung to her curvy hips. The style helped accentuate her flat midsection. The back of the clothing perfectly showcased her perky derriere, which made several viewers happy, especially when the angle was a close-up look at her round assets.

Molly was snapped in her skimpy bathing suit outdoors. The update looked like a candid shot as she was seen facing the side. Her eyes were directed at something that caught her attention as she touched her temple with her right hand while smiling. She held a pineapple with her left hand as the photographer took the snap. The Playboy model’s skin looked flawless, and it quickly became a topic among several viewers in the comments.

She sported a gold bracelet and a pair of oversized hoop earrings with her beach day attire. As for her nails, they were freshly-manicured with gel extensions and painted with colorful nail polish. Her platinum blond locks were tied in half-up pigtails, letting her long strands fall on her back. Some tendrils of hair framed her face, which suited her nicely.

In the caption, Molly wrote something about herself, also adding that she’s a Fashion Nova partner. She also gave credit to her bikini sponsor by tagging the company’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

In less than a day, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 93,800 likes and upward of 590 comments. Many of her avid supporters dived into the comments section with various messages. Users of the photo-sharing app mentioned how sexy she looked, while countless other followers raved about her beauty. Some admirers struggled with expressing their feelings for the model. Instead, they used a combination of emoji to get their point across.

“Sun’s out and buns out. I would say that is just peachy. You are amazingly beautiful!” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji in the comment.

“Spectacular and exquisite. Your skin looks divine! WOW! I wish to meet you one day,” gushed another admirer.

“That pineapple is so lucky. Oh, how I wish to be next to you. You are so gorgeous, and that body of yours looks tempting,” a third Instagram follower commented.