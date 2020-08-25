‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, August 24: Ridge Devastated By Brooke & Bill’s Conversation

Carter asks Zoe out.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 24 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) urging Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to go and see his ex-wife. She encouraged him to tell Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) his feelings now that she was a single woman.

Bill figured that Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) would benefit if he and Brooke became a couple again. Quinn agreed but pointed out that everyone would get what they wanted. Bill left to see Brooke, per Soaps. As seen in the below image, Quinn smiled as it seemed as if her plan was working.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was upstairs in Brooke’s bedroom when Bill arrived. He spoiled her with a flower and left a note on her pillow. In the meantime, Bill was badmouthing Ridge to Brooke. He called the dressmaker a loser for marrying Shauna and said that Brooke should be celebrating the fact that she was free to move on.

Brooke defended Ridge and said that the kissing video had set everything in motion. Bill confessed that their kiss had awakened something in him and declared that he would always love her. Ridge eavesdropped on the conversation and heard Brooke admit that a part of her would always feel the same about Bill too.

“I will love you for the rest of my life,” Brooke told Bill. Ridge rushed back upstairs without hearing the rest of her statement.

“But the man that I truly love and want to spend the rest of my life with is Ridge,” she completed her thoughts. Ridge never heard the latter part and was devastated by what he heard, as seen in the below image.

Later, Quinn updated Shauna about her visit to Spencer Publications. She told her about appealing to Bill to go and see Brooke. She was sure that she pushed all the right buttons because the media mogul was addicted to his former wife. She just wished that he got to the Logan estate in time.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) walked in on Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) while he was getting dressed in the boardroom, as seen in the below image. She blushed and he stammered as she caught him in a state of undress. The attorney wanted to know how she was coping after Thomas and their disastrous wedding. She said that coming back to work had been good for her even though she was sure that people were whispering behind her back.

Zoe also shared that Thomas had apologized to her and asked if they could resume their relationship. Carter was unimpressed and told the model that she deserved someone who would appreciate how special she is. Carter asked Zoe out to dinner when she was ready. He wanted to get to know her better. Zoe replied that she should be taking him out to thank him for looking out for her. Others had warned her about Thomas but she could sense that he was still concerned about her wellbeing. Zoe said that it meant a lot to her.