Tarsha Whitmore Smolders In Sexy Silk Nightwear & Matching Robe

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore served up a provocative look in today’s Instagram upload, trading her usual revealing swimsuits and curve-hugging outfits for sexy nightwear. The 20-year-old model smoldered in a silky two-piece set from Oh Polly — a front-tie bralette and thong ensemble that flaunted her deep cleavage in addition to showing off her curvy hips and thighs.

The flirty co-ord was an ivory color that beautifully complemented Tarsha’s deep bronze, emphasizing her glowing tan. Both pieces were adorned with a coquettish ruffled trim, which added chic to the number while also calling attention to the daring neckline and the incredible high cut of her bottoms.

The ruched outfit boasted a plunging waistline that fell far past her belly button, leaving her navel piercing on display for her audience to admire. Meanwhile, the sides of her skimpy bottoms came up above her hip bones, accentuating her tiny waist. The look also included elegant peasant sleeves, which were pulled down on her shoulders, expanding Tarsha’s abundant décolletage.

The sizzling blonde coupled the scanty set with a matching robe, which she wore open to show off her seductive nightwear. She let the garment slide down to her elbows, giving off sultry vibes as she put one leg forward and cocked her hip.

Snapped in a simple, light-toned interior, Tarsha was standing in between a set of white curtains, seemingly soaking up the sunlight coming from a nearby window. She closed her eyes and flashed a beaming smile, lifting her hands with a graceful gesture. The robe draped over her forearms, grazing her hips. The photo was cropped at the mid-thigh, keeping the focus on Tarsha’s hourglass curves.

The stunner pulled up her hair into what looked like a sleek ponytail, allowing her sculpted shoulders to be seen. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, brushing over her chiseled collar bone.

In her caption, the Aussie beauty told fans she was “happy” to wear the skin-baring outfit, conveying her blissful state with an angel emoji. She showed her love for the outfit with a red heart, making sure to tag the brand that provided the ensemble.

Tarsha’s devoted Instagram fans were eager to express their adoration for the beautiful model and her sweltering appearance. The steamy post racked up more than 12,900 likes in the first hour it was online, in addition to nearly 120 messages.

Many followers and fellow Aussie models, including Tahlia Skaines, Gemma Walker, and Naty Sechan, left affectionate phrases and loving emoji in the comments section.

“Wow stunning beauty,” read one message.

“You are breathtaking,” chimed in another fan.

“You’re literally perfect,” penned a third person.

“God you’re a goddess [four heart-eyes emoji] TEACH. ME,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.