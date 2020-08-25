Britney Spears Gets Sweaty In Tiny Shorts In ‘Hot Mess’ Dance Video

Britney's latest Instagram upload got some mixed responses.

Britney Spears got “very sweaty” and revealed her “hot mess” hair in a dramatic new dance video. The pop superstar showed off some exaggerated moves in an upload shared to Instagram on Monday, August 24, as she sported tiny shorts and a crop top.

The star flipped her hair and twisted her body while dancing barefoot on the tiles in her living room to Sia’s “Elastic Heart”. She moved non-stop for the camera for almost a minute and a half, swivelling her hips and repeatedly bending over to snap back up, though the video appeared to be the same shorter clip repeated a few times.

The mom of two flashed her tanned skin in her ensemble. She sported a navy blue crop top that highlighted her toned abs and a pair of low-rise short shorts. Her patterned yellow bottoms covered her intimate tattoo but flashed plenty of leg and sat very low under her pierced navel, held up by a white draw string.

She accessorized with a white choker necklace.

The “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer wrote a pretty lengthy caption and said she was “working on” her body, but admitted she was struggling to stay in shape because of her love for food.

The 38-year-old also revealed that she used to feel “ice cold” after working out, but claimed she’s now “learning” how to sweat. She joked about the very messy state of her long blond hair, which was unkempt after her energetic session.

The comments section saw some mixed responses from her 26.1 million followers. Some touched on the bizarre nature of the clip, while others shared their support for the singer.

“This keeps getting weirder and weirder…” one fan commented.

“Your body is beautiful britney!! Eat whatever you want,” another said.

A third fan called the mom of two the “Queen of awkward dance.”

“Looking fantastic Britney,” a fourth comment read with a purple heart emoji.

The upload has been viewed over 870,800 times in nine hours and received over 6,300 comments.

Britney’s bizarre Instagram activity has been the subject of much speculation recently. The “I’m A Slave 4 U” hitmaker previously posted a video of herself doing yoga at the beach in a skimpy two-piece and a mask earlier this month.

Britney pulled a number of different moves on the sand with no mat, pushing herself from a downward dog to an upward dog with the ocean and fellow beachgoers behind her.