Brandi Glanville Gets Support From Charlie Sheen’s Ex-Fiancee, Brett Rossi, In Denise Richards Affair Drama

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum provides more 'proof' that she's not lying.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is receiving support from an unlikely source in the Denise Richards affair drama. After Denise accused her former friend of lying about their alleged overnight hookup, Brandi got some backup from Charlie Sheen’s former fiancée, Brett Rossi.

On RHOBH, Brandi already shared a lengthy text message thread that showed she had an intimate friendship with the Wild Things star who previously claimed she hardly knew her.

In an Instagram post, which can be seen here, Brandi asked her followers, “You asked for more PROOF I DIDN’T LIE?” She then referred followers to a link in her bio as she included the hashtag, “#LooksLikeIWasntTheOnlyWoman.”

The link was to a Celeb magazine interview with Charlie Sheen’s former fiancée Brett in which she alleged that Denise hooked up with women in the past.

“I absolutely believe Brandi,” Brett told the magazine. “I know this because I’ve seen photos of Denise sleeping with another woman, so I know Denise likes women as well as men.”

She went on to speculate that the Bold and the Beautiful star is lying about her past to protect her image.

“I feel like maybe Denise feels like being bisexual or having some sort of open relationship would tarnish her ‘good girl/saint’ image she’s worked all these years to create.”

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Brett also said that Denise is a “bully,” and that while she doesn’t even know Brandi or watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she feels sorry for her because she is being attacked by the tabloids.

“I have a soft spot for Brandi,” Brett added, “because I totally believe her story. I truly do. I think she really must have loved Denise and Denise showed her true colors.”

Brett also said she thinks Denise never liked her because she “didn’t want to have a creepy three-some relationship” with her and the Two and a Half Men actor. She then clarified that she wasn’t sure if the actress wanted to be part of a thruple with her and Charlie.

Brett dated Charlie from 2013 to 2014 and they were briefly engaged. In an interview with People, she detailed a “toxic” relationship with the actor.

In comments to Brandi’s link to Brett’s interview posted to Twitter, many commenters questioned what the podcast star is getting out of publicizing the private matter. Several accused her of seeking a RHOBH diamond, while others said even if the story of the affair is true, the constant talk about it is only hurting Denise’s three daughters. Others said Brett’s issues with her ex’s former wife have nothing to do with the current storyline playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.