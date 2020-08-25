Jinger Duggar Fans Flip Out Over Latest Pic Of Daughter Felicity

Jinger Duggar’s fans flipped out over her latest pic of daughter Felicity Vuolo. Many cannot believe just how big the little girl has gotten over the past several months. They also shared their excitement that Jinger, married to Jeremy Vuolo, is in the final trimester of her second pregnancy. The snap, which showed the two together after a stroll, has received over 130,000 likes thus far from the Counting On star’s 1.3 million followers.

Fans commented positively in the comments section of the share.

“She’s getting so big! She looks like a great combination of both you and your husband. You two make lovely children,” observed one fan.

“She’s gorgeous, you are blessed. When this new blessing comes. She will look grown,” said a second follower of Felicity’s upcoming new role as a big sister.

“She is so cute Jinger! She looks so much older! What precious moments. You look great keep it up,” said a third Instagram user.

“My son doesn’t want to sit in the stroller anymore. He is Mr. Independent and wants to walk around himself so yes, enjoy these moments with her while you can before your next little one arrives,” stated a fourth fan.

Jinger looked lovely in the snap. She appeared to kneel down to her child’s level so they could both be in the frame of the photo, which was taken while Felicity was securely seated in her stroller.

The 26-year-old smiled happily. She wore a white baseball hat with her hair was tucked underneath. With it, she paired a black T-shirt that featured a graphic design. Jinger sported tiny earrings in her ears. Her left hand held onto the side of her daughter’s stroller and her diamond engagement ring and wedding band could be seen.

Felicity, who just turned 2 years old, smiled as she relaxed in her Chicco brand baby accessory. It was an olive green color and trimmed with black. Felicity sat with her shoulder straps buckled in the pic.

The baby girl’s strawberry blond hair was accented with a black crocheted headband, which was wrapped around her head instead of being used to hold her tresses away from her face in a traditional manner. She had on a white T-shirt with a graphic. The little girl’s hair color was similar to that of her mother when she was younger. The two appeared to share many of the same facial features. Her dark eyes and smile were similar to her father Jeremy.

In the caption of the share, Jinger remarked she loved to take walks with the toddler every day. She mused about a time in the future when these precious moments will just be memories.