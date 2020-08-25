‘After’ Actress Inanna Sarkis Flaunts Baby Bump In Pink Swimsuit & Twins With Amanda Cerny In Pool Pics

Inanna and Amanda took a spill in one funny photo.

Pregnant After We Collided star Inanna Sarkis is getting really close to her due date, but she didn’t let her large baby bump stop her from trying to relax on a pool float while hanging out with one of her pals, YouTuber Amanda Cerny. Unfortunately, the two women ended up taking a spill when they tried to share the inflatable raft.

Inanna and her boyfriend, actor Matthew Noszka, are set to welcome their daughter to the world any day now, and Inanna spent one of the final days of her pregnancy soaking up some rays and getting a little wet and wild. On Monday, she shared a series of fun photos that were snapped during her recent pool day. The Canadian social media sensation looked radiant as she rocked a vibrant pink swimsuit. She was also sporting a gorgeous pregnancy glow.

Inanna’s one-piece featured a plunging V neck, wide halter straps, and a high-cut leg. The garment also had plenty of stretch to accommodate her round baby bump, which was protruding above the water’s surface in her first photo. She was photographed floating on her back in the water, where she was joined by Amanda. The fitness model wore a bathing suit that was the same Barbie-pink hue. However, hers had a higher scoop neck and a large cutout on one side. The opening was bisected by a string embellished with gem-encrusted letters. The hardware spelled out the name of her swimsuit’s designer, Meshki.

The two pals posed shoulder-to-shoulder with their bodies pointing in opposite directions and their fresh, flawless faces above the water. Their expressions were peaceful and serene. They were also photographed sharing a belly laugh on a colorful curved float as Inanna cradled her belly.

The third image in Inanna’s slideshow was another photo of the two friends floating on their backs, but they were cracking up. Inanna posed with a leg up on the side of the pool in the subsequent snap, and she and her pal struck silly poses for the next-to-last picture. In the final shot, they were captured just as their floating lounger capsized by tilting to one side.

In her caption, Inanna joked that she and Amanda are “graceful mermaids,” but it takes them “a few takes” to properly channel their inner sea sirens. The results of their aquatic shoot helped the actress score over 495,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Your belly looks precious!” one admirer wrote.

“You’re the most beautiful mermaid!!!” read a second message.

“Can’t wait to meet your little girl, I’m so proud of you!!!” another fan said.

“I love this friendship,” a fourth commenter remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Inanna impressed her Instagram followers earlier this month by sharing photographic proof that she could still do the splits with a massive 37-week baby bump.