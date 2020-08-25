Ciara Shows Off Pregnancy Weight Gain In A White Swimsuit: ’48lbs To Go’

Ciara's getting ready to bounce back.

Singer Ciara got candid about her pregnancy weight gain on Instagram this week. The “Level Up” singer proudly showed off her post-baby body in a one-piece on Monday, August 24, as she told fans she was about to get back into her workout routine one month after giving birth to her third child.

The stunning body confident photo had Ciara leaning in towards the camera in a plunging white swimsuit. She placed her right arm across her body to rest her hand on her elbow and accessorized with several necklaces and metallic bracelets stacked up her right wrist.

She gave the camera a slight smile and flaunted her undeniable natural beauty, including her glowing blemish-free skin, with her long, highlighted hair wavy and down over her left shoulder.

Ciara posed outdoors in the sunshine. The bright blue sky and plenty of foliage could be seen behind her.

Her pose made it difficult to see her swimwear, though it had thicker straps over her shoulders and underwired cups.

She told her 26 million followers that she wanted to lose 48 pounds, but admitted she knew it wouldn’t be as easy to bounce back as it was after her first two children. Ciara is mom to 6-year-old Future with the rapper of the same name and shares 3-year-old Sienna and 1-month-old Win with her husband, football player Russell Wilson.

She added that she’s ready “to work really hard at this!” with a dancing and strong arm emoji.

Plenty of fans showed their support in the comments section but noted how beautiful the star is at any shape or size.

“48 lbs or not, Still radiant!” one person commented.

“Lady, you GOT this!!! Already killing it on the career, wife, and mom sides – YOU GOT THIS!!!!” another fan said.

“Ohhhhh you got this. You bounce back great each time,” a fourth person commented.

Ciara’s upload has received more than 617,000 likes and 5,800 comments in 14 hours.

The star’s proved in the past that she’s not afraid to put in the work to bounce back after baby.

She told Cosmopolitan that she worked out up to three times a day to get back into shape after giving birth to Sienna.

The star recalled she’d “wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night.”