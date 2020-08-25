Iggy Azalea Looks Fierce In Mini Black Dress For Latest Instagram Post

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Australian rapper is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and looked very fierce for her most recent upload.

The “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” songstress stunned in a short sporty black dress with no sleeves that fell above her upper thigh. The garment featured Chicago Bulls written across the front with their iconic bull logo in red. The item of clothing also had small tassels hanging off the bottom. Azalea kept her nails short that were decorated with a coat of polish. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and displayed a hint of her tattoos on her right arm and hand. According to Steal Her Style, Azalea has 16 tattoos inked all over her body.

The 30-year-old treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Azalea was snapped from the thighs-up in front of what looked to be a silver garage door. The entertainer rested one arm beside her and raised the other to her hair that had been pushed over her right shoulder. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a strong expression and made everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Azalea sported a similar pose but appeared to have just whipped her long locks with her right hand.

For her caption, Azalea kept it simple and put the shrugging woman emoji. However, that didn’t seem to bother her loyal fans.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 530,000 likes and over 3,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.7 million followers.

“How can u look this gorg all the time,” one user wrote.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“The baddest milf out there. I can’t believe this queen is from Australia,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so pretty, can I please just be you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skimpy black crop top with a high-waisted tight-fitted black skirt of the same color. Azalea completed the look with black heels and sported her hair in a high bun. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she protected herself with a white Louis Vuitton scarf, which she used to cover her mouth and nose.