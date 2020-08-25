Abby Dowse Sizzles In An Aqua Tie-Dye Bikini At The Pool

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse delighted her eager audience with a close-up view of her cleavage and killer curves this morning, sharing a sizzling new photo that spotlighted her hourglass frame. Clad in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit from Oh Polly, the Australian bombshell flaunted her incredible bikini bod poolside, giving off sultry vibes as she cocked her hip and slightly parted her legs. The picture was cropped at the mid-thigh, leading to a seductive snap that kept the focus on her fierce physique. Likewise, her face was only partly featured in the shot, which only showed her provocatively parted lips.

Abby opted for a tie-dye triangle string bikini that only covered what was necessary, perfectly displaying her voluptuous assets. The ruched swimsuit had barely-there cups that were spaced wide apart, causing her curves to spill out on all sides. A tiny string ran across the chest line, keeping the meager top in place. The detail was mirrored by thin spaghetti straps framing her abundant décolletage, as well as by the taut side straps of her bottoms.

The daring neckline was matched by the insane high cut of her thong, making for an overall tantalizing look that completely bared her hips and thighs in addition to exposing the entirety of her cleavage. The scanty pool item was complete with a plunging waistline that fell far past Abby’s belly button, showcasing her trim tummy.

The sexy design aside, the bathing suit caught the eye with a gorgeous palette that incorporated vibrant hues of aqua blue and moss green. The color was nearly identical to that of the pool water, the turquoise backdrop perfectly blending in with the Abby’s outfit. The look accentuated her deep tan, which was further emphasized by sunshine illuminating her glowing skin. The color scheme also complemented the model’s platinum-blond tresses, which the golden rays set aglow.

The 30-year-old accessorized with a pair of dainty bracelets, posing with one arm on her hind and hip as if to trace the contour of her fit lower body. A layered double-pendant necklace draped over her collar bone, further luring the gaze to her buxom chest.

In her caption, Abby called attention to the color scheme of her swimwear with a string of blue and green hearts. She branded the look “pretty,” crediting Oh Polly with a double tag.

Followers appeared to share her opinion, clicking the like button more than 9,300 times and leaving 230 comments on her photo, all within the first two hours of the upload going live on the platform. Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie models dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Incredible,” wrote Nicole Thorne, adding a raising-hands emoji.

“Amazing,” chimed in Laura Amy, followed by a fire emoji.

“This is straight up jaw dropping [screaming-face] You’re simply the best in the world,” declared a third Instagrammer.

“Absolute perfection as always honey and looking so damn hot and amazing,” assured a fourth fan.

The steamy update came just four days after Abby dazzled her following with another sun-kissed poolside snap, wherein she rocked a very similar pink tie-dye bikini from the same brand.