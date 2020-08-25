Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Throw A Bohemian-Inspired Baby Shower Ahead Of Their Daughter’s Birth

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish threw an adorable bohemian-inspired baby shower recently to celebrate the incoming birth of their second child, Us Weekly reported.

Since the coronavirus is still ongoing, the shower was a drive-by. They decorated outside of an Airstream trailer and their setup included “a comfortable couch, rugs and pillows. Everything was done in neutral tones and cream and pink colors.”

Eniko made five Instagram posts in total, each one containing various images from the event as the couple celebrated their yet-to-be-born daughter.

According to the outlet, the special event took place on Sunday and they seemed to spare no expense in the decorations.

The entire place was decked out with gorgeous gold lanterns and “giant floral arrangements that had roses and a dreamcatcher hidden within the arch display.”

To celebrate, Eniko used the hashtag “#ShoweringBabyK” on each of her posts. In her final update, she shared a pic of herself standing in front of the trailer in a flowy pink maxi dress and a flower crown that matched the event’s decor.

In her caption, the 36-year-old thanked everyone who had celebrated with them and credited Bonnie Walker with helping her make her dream “Boho theme” come true. Based on her writing, it would seem she and her husband often use Bonnie to plan their events. Eniko also credited her glam team, including her makeup artist and photographer.

While the Ride Along star’s wife wore a dress, her husband opted for a more casual outfit that included blue jeans and a graphic tee. He posed alongside Eniko for several of the pics she uploaded to her Instagram page. In a few of the images, Kevin and Eniko sat on the couch positioned outside of the trailer and even kissed in one snap.

Fellow celeb Gabrielle Union liked Eniko’s latest post to show her support. Dozens of Eniko’s 3.4 million followers also flocked to her newest Instagram upload to praise her gorgeous appearance and the beautiful layout of the area.

“So beautiful congratulations to you and your family God bless,” gushed one user alongside several adoring emoji.

“Absolutely breathetakingly [sic] beautiful Eniko. Congratulations again,” wrote another, inserting a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Love this glamping baby theme!” chimed in a third person.

Us Weekly also noted that the expectant mother posted a few images of “her blended family,” as she and Kevin share daughter Heaven, and son Hendrix, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.