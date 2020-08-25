Nikki Bella Is ‘Excited’ & Supports Artem Chigvintsev’s Return To ‘DWTS,’ Source Claims

Fans went wild when they found out Artem Chigvintsev would be returning as a pro-partner for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars after not being asked back for Season 28. However, considering he and fiancée Nikki Bella recently welcomed a new baby boy into the world, some wondered how Nikki would handle him being away from home.

Hollywood Life had all the scoop on their relationship and the former WWE star’s feelings about her fiancé returning to the reality show. According to a source, she is really excited for Artem and could not be more supportive of his career and goals. Passionate as Artem is about his dancing, Nikki is completely behind his DWTS return and cannot wait to cheer for him throughout the season.

“Nikki would never think about holding Artem back from doing what he loves and she knows he’s the same way about her passions.”

According to the insider, “the biggest hurdle” for the new mom is dealing with how much she’ll miss him when he’s busy with the lengthy rehearsal process.

That said, “she has a huge support system around her and she’s just thrilled Artem is getting back into doing what he loves.”

As for safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nikki is confident that production will keep her beau safe, along with everyone else working on the show. She trusts that proper precautions and protocols will be in place to ensure the safest environment and workplace possible.

The circumstances surrounding one of them being away while the other is at home is not entirely new to Nikki or Artem. Before she retired from wrestling, Nikki was often on the road. Over the years, she has also watched her sister Brie Bella be a mother while her husband, fellow WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan, was traveling.

“This is Artem’s job. They are well aware that regular non celebs who are teachers and firefighters or in the military are away from their family on all different levels. This is the ‘normal’ that they live and they are going to make it work,” revealed a second source.

It helps that they have a great circle of friends and family who can reach out and help the 36-year-old if she needs anything when Artem is away. Most importantly, Nikki knows how important her fiancé’s job is to him and would never want to stand in the way of that.

They are dedicated to making sure it works out and creating “the best situation possible.”