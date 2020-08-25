Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Small Dress For Latest Upload

Fitness model Natalie Gibson showcased her athletic figure in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram update. In the pics, she was photographed outdoors wearing a tight-fitting dress that accentuated her fit booty.

The 22-year-old is known for posting scintillating photos in bikinis and workout gear, but for this upload she sported a more casual look. She was filmed out on a sidewalk, and although there was not much to see behind her except for a wall made of wooden planks, Gibson gave viewers plenty to look at.

Gibson rocked a short peach-colored dress that had thin shoulder straps and left her back half-exposed, and the bottom went down to just below her backside. She wore a pair of all-white sneakers, and accessorized with large hoop earrings and an anklet to complete the look. Her long brunette hair was slicked in the front and cascaded down her back.

The first snap was a full-body shot of the social media influencer as she was photographed from the side. Gibson put her left leg forward and stood on her toes, which helped further embellish her curves. She held her hands in front of her midsection while shooting a sultry glare at the camera. Her toned legs were on full display as the outfit barely covered her derriere.

In the second snap, Gibson turned away from the camera to face the wall. She kept her arms by her side, and her luscious hair was seen going down to her waist. Fans were given a close glimpse of her sculpted booty in the body-hugging ensemble.

For the caption, the model joked about the “bug bites” on her legs, and added a smiling emoji before uploading the photos on Monday. Many of her 763,000 Instagram followers noticed the spicy snaps, and more than 33,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over 16 hours. She had nearly 600 comments, as her replies were littered with heart and peach emoji. Fans complimented Gibson’s stunning figure while responding to her caption.

“Yeah bug bites is what we are going to notice right,” one follower wrote.

“OMG, something like a shock wave ran in my spine when I was looking [at] this!” an excited fan replied.

“Can’t blame them bugs at all,” another commented while adding a series of emoji.

“[You’re] lucky it wasn’t these killer mosquitoes we got here lol,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, in June Gibson showcased her defined derriere in a post-workout selfie video.