UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Bares Major Cleavage In Small Bikini For Latest Steamy Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich flaunted her curvy figure in a sizzling snap for her latest Instagram upload. For the photo, she took a selfie in a picturesque location while flaunting her thighs and cleavage in a tiny bikini.

The flyweight has built a reputation as a fierce athlete in the octagon, and looked stunning as she bemoaned having to make weight for an upcoming match. She photographed herself on a beach while showing off her physique. Blue water was seen crashing on a shore behind Ostovich as she stood on a walkway. Palm trees, a scenic hillside, and a bright blue sky were all visible in the background.

Ostovich crouched down in front of a conveniently-placed mirror and struck a seductive pose. The Hawaiian turned her body to the side, and held the phone in her left hand while using her right hand to grab her hip. She had her long black hair tied up in the back with loose strands of bangs hanging over her pretty face, and stared into the screen as she snapped the pic.

The 29-year-old rocked a black and pink bikini that embellished her curves. Her top had thin clear straps that wrapped around her shoulder and back. Ostovich sported matching bottoms that also had thin clear straps. She accessorized with a rhinestone choker and a pair of earrings. Fans caught a glimpse of her ample assets, toned stomach, and curvaceous thighs as the sun shone down on her skin.

In the caption, Ostovich jokingly bid farewell to her curves before entering training camp, and said she could not go into a match looking “thickkk.” She tagged her makeup artist, hairstylist, and the swimwear company 2BDESIRED in the post before uploading it on Monday.

Many of the UFC competitor’s 695,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sunny selfie, and more than 75,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. Ostovich received nearly 900 comments, as her replies were littered with drool and heart-eye emoji. Multiple MMA fighters empathized with the flyweight in the comment section, and compliments from fans poured in as well.

“I was so proud of my lil bump first month of quarantine, fight camp whittled it back to a square tho,” UFC fighter Angela Hill wrote.

“Everyone loves thick though,” MMA competitor Andrea Lee replied.

“Two forms. Both incredible. Respect,” one fan commented.

“You’re my wallpaper now,” an admirer wrote while adding a crying emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Ostovich showcased her body in a a mismatched bikini while posing next to a white fence.