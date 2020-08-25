‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Struggles, Eve Has A Vision Of Paige

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of drama as the week rolls forward in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) continue to struggle with his mental health. As fans will remember, Ben was recently kidnapped and held hostage by Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

While being held prisoner, Ben suffered torture and brainwashing at Eve’s hands. He was brainwashed to kill his brand new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Eve concocted the plan in order to seek revenge on Ben for killing her only child, daughter Paige.

Ben strangled Paige to death a few years back when he suffered from severe mental illness. Since that time, Ben has gotten help for his issues and is on a strict medication regimen in order to keep him in touch with reality. However, his recent trauma is taking a huge toll on his life and body as he’s trying to fight the urge to harm the love of his life.

Ben would never want to hurt Ciara, and his love for her may prove to be stronger than Eve’s revenge plot. However, seeing that side of Ben again may make Ciara uneasy.

Meanwhile, Eve will be struggling with her own demons. She’s been so consumed by rage and heartbreak over Paige’s death that she hasn’t stopped to think about the impact that Ciara’s death would have on so many people, including Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who would lose her only daughter.

On Tuesday, Eve will have a vision of Paige, who will likely tell her mother that she doesn’t need revenge or justice and that she should try to move on from all of the pain that she’s carrying around.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope and her former husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will continue to grow closer as they work together in hopes of finding Eve and bring her to justice. The pair have been sharing some romantic moments as of late, and it seems that they’ll need to address their relationship status again this week.

The duo will reportedly make an important decision about their future together on Tuesday.

Finally, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will set out to stir the pot between her nemesis Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and her sister, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison). Nicole is hoping to gain custody of Sami’s grandson, and if Belle were to quit her role as Sami’s lawyer that would greatly help Nicole’s case.