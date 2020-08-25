NBA Rumors: Sixers Should Follow Bucks’ Blueprints, Trade Joel Embiid, And Build Around Ben Simmons

After being eliminated in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs, rumors surrounding Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and their future with the Philadelphia 76ers have started to surface in the league once again. With their inability to contend for the NBA championship, some people think that it’s already time for the Sixers to consider breaking the young star duo of Embiid and Simmons in the 2020 offseason.

According to an anonymous Western Conference head coach who spoke to HoopsHype, the Sixers should follow the Milwaukee Bucks’ blueprints and build around Simmons, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

“If I were a new coach, I’d like to coach them together for a year first before trading either, but if I had to pick, I’d trade Embiid,” the Western Conference head coach said. “I think Simmons is more versatile. I’d just surround him with shooters and open the floor up like Milwaukee for Giannis. There can be more creativity with Simmons on the offensive end.”

Embiid may be currently playing better than Simmons, but most people believe that the latter has a higher ceiling. Since entering the league, he has been frequently compared to several superstars, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. To maximize his effectiveness on the court, the Western Conference head coach suggested that the Sixers should surround him with quality players who could efficiently space the floor.

“I am a big believer in Simmons’ motor and defensive versatility. He reminds me a lot of a young Jason Kidd. He’s got incredible open court speed and is an elite passer, but is an average ball-handler in tight spaces and a poor shooter.”

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

To give Simmons a better supporting cast, the anonymous coach said that Philadelphia could send Embiid to the Heat for a trade package that includes Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, and Duncan Robinson. Herro, Nunn, and Robinson aren’t only reliable three-point shooters, but they also perfectly fit the timeline of Simmons. Though they still lack experience, they have already proven that they could be a huge help for teams that are eyeing to win the championship title.

However, Simmons should also do his part if he wants the Sixers to have the same success that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are having right now. To show that he deserves to be the face of the Sixers’ franchise more than Embiid, he should continue to find ways to address some of the issues on his game, specifically his three-point shooting.

Aside from building a better roster, another top priority for the Sixers in the 2020 offseason is finding the perfect man who will guide their team in the years to come. After seven seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia recently fired Brett Brown as their head coach.