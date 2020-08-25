Michelle Lewin Bounces On A Fitness Ball While Dancing: ‘Monday Bollywood Mode’

Fitness model Michelle Lewin treated her 13.6 million Instagram followers to something a bit different on Monday, but it still had an exercise angle. They seemed to appreciate her video showcasing her Bollywood dance skills.

In the clip, Michelle sat atop a large, shiny light-colored exercise ball. She wore a gray sports bra with a keyhole near the band that showcased her ample cleavage. She paired the workout top with high-waisted navy blue leggings with ruching on the backside that showed off her voluptuous cheeks, rockhard abs, and nipped-in waist. The model wore her brown and blond hair atop her head in a messy bun with tendrils that fell around her face, framing it. She finished off the outfit with white tennis shoes and white socks, and she had a gold bracelet around one wrist.

Michelle was all smiles as she practiced not only booty-shaking moves but also plenty of arm work and pops and locks with her stomach and shoulders. The video started behind her, and she faced a mirror, so viewers could see her rounded backside as well as her front as she moved in time with the upbeat Bollywood music. A cute black-and-white dog is also visible, wagging its bushy tail. Eventually, the videographer moves around and shows Michelle entirely from the front, and she laughed several times while dancing and singing along a bit.

She noted in the caption that the cute dance was a whole Bollywood mood for her Monday, and her followers shared plenty of love. The clip received more than 302,000 views, and over 30,000 Instagram users also hit the “like” button. Nearly 500 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for Michelle.

“Beautiful, can I ask you what the type of leggings you wear are called? I want to give them away, but since I am a man, I don’t know what they are called! And you are cool!” wondered one man who also used a big tooth smiley.

“This is beautiful! Love from INDIA,” a second follower wrote, including a red heart kiss emoji.

“That’s why you are the beautiful by body and mind too. Love from India,” echoed a third devotee who included a red heart.

“Wow, you look so cute while dancing,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, adding a dancing woman emoji.

Michelle is no stranger to sharing videos with her Instagram followers to keep them engaged and active on her page. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her rock-hard abs in a series of workout clips.