Katya Elise Henry Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini

Katya Elise Henry’s latest Instagram post tantalized her 7.6 million followers. The fitness model posted the update on Monday, August 24, showcasing her curves in a skimpy yellow bikini.

Katya posed against a bare wall that danced with shadows. She tilted her chin upwards and leaned her head back and to the side. She closed her eyes, which accentuated her feathery lashes. Her plump pout formed into a straight line. One arm fell to her side. She clutched a half-eaten banana in that hand. She bent her other arm at the elbow, her hand playing with her roots. She stood tall and jutted out one hip, which emphasized her curves.

Katya wore a light yellow two-piece that stood out against her sun-kissed skin. The top of the swimsuit featured thin straps that circled around her bronzed shoulders. The triangular cups barely contained Katya’s chest. Her ample cleavage and buxom bust nearly spilled out of the garment. A red logo was emblazoned on the top right of one of the cups. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff was on full display.

The swimsuit bottoms dipped low on Katya’s abdomen and rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass physique and fit figure.

Her tresses spilled behind her back and in front of her shoulder in loose, carefree waves.

As for her jewelry, Katya chose to accessorize with a thumb ring and a gold bangle on her wrist. She also wore a silver belly button ring.

Katya’s millions of followers couldn’t get enough of her swimwear look, and eagerly rushed to the comment section of the Instagram update to tell her so.

“Thicker than tiramisu cake filling,” wrote one follower.

“The CURVES,” declared a second person in all-caps, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“WHY ARE YOU SO PERFECT,” asked a third fan, emphasizing their point with two smiley faces with heart eyes, as well as a red heart. “Jesus Christ absolutely flawless.”

“This is literal perfection, my gosh, sigh @katyaelisehenry,” said a fourth social media user.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post reached over 33,000 likes and hit nearly 200 comments.

This is just Katya’s latest bikini pic. As The Inquisitr recently reported, earlier today, the model shared another upload to the social media platform. In that image, she wore a bright red two-piece that left fans stunned. She posed from behind, and the thong-cut bottoms made her famously curvaceous derriere take center stage.