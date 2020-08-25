Anllela Sagra Appears To Go Topless In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra has surprised her 11.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which appeared on Monday, August 24, showed the celebrity sitting ina car with her seatbelt firmly secured as she enjoyed the sunshine streaming in. However, the safety device appeared to be the only thing that she wore in the racy set.

Anllela reclined in the front seat of a car while the images were taken. Her brunette locks were parted to the side and hung free as they cascaded down over one shoulder. In the first snap, the model smiled as the sunlight hit her beautiful features and she cocked her head to one side with her eyes closed.

At first glance, it seemed like the celebrity was sans a top as she took the selfie. Upon closer inspection, though, a black bikini top or a bra appeared to be peeking out between her dark locks. However, even if she was wearing a top, it seemed as though it was either lowered manually on one side or was strapless, leading to the impression that she was nude while sitting in the car.

The second snap revealed a similar pose to the first one. The only difference was the fact that Anllela had positioned one arm up behind her head. Her eyes were now also opened as she gazed toward her intended audience.

In both shots, the Instagram sensation wore a delicate black choker around her neck that also featured a metallic lettered pendant in the center of it.

As soon as Anllela posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had already amassed 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her eager fans.

“Safety First,” one follower joked in the comments section.

“Hey dimples, how you doin,” a fan queried.

“Gorgeous babe,” said another user.

“Wow! [it’s] amazing!” a fourth person wrote, also using some emoji for added emphasis.

While many of her followers spoke out about the images, others decided to simply use emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones, often being used in multiple instances and in long strings in the comments. Also frequently used were the lips and kissing emoji.

Anllela often posts underwear shots to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore her favorite Calvin Kleins as showed off her flawless physique and chiseled abs to her supporters.