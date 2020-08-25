Donald Trump Jr. Kids: How Many Children Does He Have?

Donald Trump Jr. spoke in support of his father, the President of the United States on Monday’s opening night of the Republican National Convention. While Junior is best known for his famous father, he’s certainly created a legacy for himself over the years.

Trump and his ex-wife Vanessa had five children before they finalized their divorce in February of 2019, according to Page Six. It’s said that despite the president’s eldest son now dating former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, he’s still friendly with his former spouse. People reported back in 2018 they even celebrated Christmas as a happy family.

Kai Madison Trump Was The Family’s First

Kai is not only the oldest child of Junior’s she’s also the eldest of POTUS’ nine grandchildren. She was born on May 12, 2007 in New York City, New York and up until the coronavirus pandemic disrupted schools all over the country, she was still taking classes at a Manhattan middle school.

Now 13-years-old, Kai is said to be seen on the campaign trail every now and then, sharing time with her mother and father as both are still working to get the elder Trump reelected.

Donald Trump III Got Some Secret Service Guards In Trouble

The third in the Trump line to carry the name, Donald, he’s the second born of this clan and is just one year younger than his sister. He was born on February 18, 2009 and while he hasn’t been in front of the cameras a ton, he might be the only one of the group to have been embroiled in a legitimate controversy, though he was completely innocent during the incident.

In 2017, Mother Jones reported that a couple of Secret Service agents came under fire when they took a picture with the boy, while he was taking a nap. The issue wasn’t because they had violated any kind of law. It turns out they had abandoned their post in order to snap the photo.

Tristan Makes Three

The third kid in the clan arrived on October 2, 2011. While he’s kept a relatively low profile, usually only being photographed in group photos with his siblings, he’s starting to get seen in public more as he gets older.

While all of the children are relatively close in age to one another, he’s also about the same age as one of his famous cousins. Arabella, Ivanka Trump’s first daughter, and Tristan were birthed right about the same time.

Spencer Frederick Trump Is The Third Son

Spencer Frederick Trump joined the group on October 21, 2012, almost a year to the day as his older brother Tristan. He continued quite a run for the clan as he was the third boy in a row for the couple.

Now eight-years-old, he’s starting to feature more in some of the pics Junior posts on his social media feeds than he used to.

Chloe Is The Youngest Of The Bunch

Chloe Trump’s arrival came three years ago on June 16, 2014, making her the youngest and more than likely last child of Don and Vanessa. Of all the young ones, it’s said that Chloe has taken to boating more than the rest and loves hitting the open waters with her dad.