Camila Bernal Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Squats In Strappy Purple Monkini

Instagram model Camila Bernal impressed her 1.3 million followers with her latest revealing update. The image, which was posted on Monday. August 24, showed off plenty of skin as the celebrity posed in purple swimwear while squatting in front of a window.

But, it wasn’t just the image that was risque. The caption used by Camila referenced the recently released song by Megan Thee Stallion called “WAP.”

“He bought a phone just for pictures,” the caption began.

In the snap, Camila wore a strappy purple monokini. It featured a thong back and a section that appeared to be rolled over before being secured in the back. The celebrity also seemed to have untied the top of the bathing suit and was holding it in place by way on her hand.

The Instagram sensation posed in a squatted position and had placed her back to the camera, putting her ample booty on display. One hand was positioned on her bent knee. She also wore clear-heeled mules on her feet as she somehow managed to balance in the risque shot.

Camila wore her long brunette locks pulled back into a high ponytail. She then used several black hair ties spaced at regular intervals in order to create the unique style. Several small sections of hair had been pulled free at the front and hung down, framing her face. She completed the look with a couple of white clips.

The photo was taken in front of a window. Sheer curtains were hung to provide some privacy. Under her feet were light-colored tiles. With the pale background, the celebrity was certainly the center of attention.

As soon as Camila posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the photo had garnered 15,800 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“Beautiful Queen,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Can’t get more perfect than that,” a fan said.

“That’s why I have 3 phones,” another user joked in reference to Camila’s caption.

“Oh, god, gorgeous girl,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to fully convey how they felt about Camila’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, the red devil and peach emoji were also in high demand.

Camila often shares revealing snaps and videos to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a clip that showed her walking away from the camera while wearing a black string bikini.