Ariana Grande Wears Skintight Leggings And Glittery Mask In Super Cute Update

Singer and actress Ariana Grande delighted her 199 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, August 24, saw the celebrity showing off her lithe figure as well as a dazzling face mask. In the caption, the singer simply added a dark cloud. However, there was nothing at all stormy or bleak about her update.

Ariana wore a black crop top that hugged her form and showed off her toned arms and several tattoos on them. She teamed the sports top with a pair of gray leggings that clung to her thighs and pert derriere.

The celebrity stood with her back to a large mirror but turned and looked over one shoulder in order to take the selfie. One hand rested by her side while the other held her camera up at shoulder height so that she could capture the moment.

On her face, she wore a glittery face mask with black edging, indicating that she was out in public when she decided to make an Instagram update.

However, it was her hairdo that seemed to get the most responses after she posted the set. Her long locks were parted down the middle and pulled up into high pigtails. She had wrapped strands of her hair around the ties used to secure her tresses. In addition, a section at the front had been parted to the side and was slicked over and tucked behind one ear.

As soon as Ariana posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the set had already racked up a massive 3.4 million likes and a whopping 29,200 comments.

“THIS HAIR IS EVERYTHING,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Okay!!!! Blessing the timeline today!” beauty influencer Angel Merino exclaimed.

“A calm storm,” said the photographer Miles Diggs in response to Ariana’s caption.

“Omg I am SCREAMING,” a fourth person wrote, also using the heart-eyed and peach emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyed ones. However, considering Ariana was showing off her backside, the peach emoji was also in regular use.

Ariana often shares updates to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an Instagram video in which she had placed a glittering filter over herself in order to show off the black jumpsuit that she wore in the clip.