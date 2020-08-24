Blac Chyna Sizzles In A Leather Snakeskin Bodysuit

Blac Chyna brought the heat to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 23, tantalizing her 16.3 million followers. The “Cash Only” artist shared a four-photo set of herself rocking a sexy leather outfit that showed off all of her ample assets.

The bodysuit was head-to-toe black emblazoned with a snakeskin pattern. The fabric shone in the light. The hip-hugging ensemble stretched across her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous bust. The garment curved over her derriere, accentuating her booty. She paired the ensemble with black, knee-high boots that read, “FOR WALKING” in bold, white lettering.

Chyna wore triangular sunglasses with opaque lenses that obscured her eyes. She sported a black pixie cut that was deeply parted.

She posed in front of a white wall in all of the images. In the first picture, she crouched down, stretching one leg out in front of her and bending the other at the knee. She rested one arm between her legs, her other elbow on one thigh, her hand touching the side of her face. Her face was turned directly towards the camera, her lips together in a straight line.

Chyna flaunted more of her curves in the second shot, which was a more close-up view than the first photo. She sat down on the floor, arching her back, a move that emphasized her buxom chest, taut stomach, and curvaceous bottom.

Her backside was the focal point of the third snap, tilting her body so that her derriere was on full display.

Chyna took off her shades for the fourth and final picture. She looked directly at the lens, biting one arm of the sunglasses. Her mouth was open, and her pearly white teeth glimmered.

Chyna’s millions of followers immediately commented on the Instagram slideshow, admiring her latest look and her beauty.

“Slay my life,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

“F*ck em upppp,” shared a second social media user.

“She ate this look like she was starving,” gushed a third follower.

“This is a LOOK,” declared a fourth person, following up their message with side eyes and a flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 98,000 likes and hit over 1,500 comments.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chyna once again took to her Instagram account to show off another sultry outfit. This time, she wore a barely-there crop top that showcased her chest, as well as a tiny skirt with a slit so high it almost reached her hip.