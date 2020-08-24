HBO Max Drops New Trailer For Highly Anticipated ‘Raised By Wolves’

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO Max is set to drop a new sci-fi TV series next month. Titled Raised by Wolves and created by the famed Ridley Scott, viewers are anticipating a lot for the new show. Now, a new trailer has been released that delves further into what people can expect.

As Forbes points out, while the first trailer released for Raised by Wolves was a little light on detail, the second installment offers up plenty of new information.

The clip opened by introducing one of the androids. Mother, who is tasked with raising human children on a new planet. Hope is offered up as they are seen with the human babies, one even tearing up at the sight. However, things quickly degenerate from there.

As an apparent attempt to learn from their mistakes, the androids have been programmed to raise the youngsters as atheists, indicating that perhaps religion was Earth’s downfall in Raised by Wolves. Some conflict is also raised as Mother explains that there are still other humans who have survived and that they believe that having robots raising children is a sin.

These fears do eventuate, as people are seen speaking to the youngsters and, later, discussing certain issues. It was also at this point in the clip that the secondary robot, Father, appeared to be conflicted with his partner’s choices. There is some indication that she also may have gone on a killing rampage on Earth prior to escaping to the new planet — and may continue if attacked again.

However, what will eventuate remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait until the series premieres in order to find out more.

Fight for our children. Fight for our future. Stream #RaisedByWolvesMax September 3 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/JwKxnzcj9u — Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) August 24, 2020

According to a press release by HBO Max, the synopsis is as follows.

“From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

Amanda Collin will star as the android called Mother. Abubakar Salim will play Father. Also included are Winta McGrath (Campion), Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Niamh Algar (Sue), Jordan Loughran (Tempest), Matias Varela (Lucius), Felix Jamieson (Paul), Ethan Hazzard (Hunter), Aasiya Shah (Holly) and Ivy Wong as Vita.

Raised by Wolves will air weekly on HBO Max from September 3 in the US. The series will also air on the same day in Australia via Foxtel.