‘Selling Sunset’s’ Chrishell Stause, ‘Tiger King’s’ Carole Baskin Reportedly Headed To ‘DWTS’ Season 29

Two Netflix stars are reportedly heading to Dancing with the Stars.

On the heels of the announcement that Backstreet Boys alum A.L. McClean has signed on to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, insiders said Tiger King alum Carole Baskin and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause are very likely to compete in Season 29.

A source told E! News that Baskin and Stause, along with actress Anne Heche, are in serious talks with Dancing With the Stars and are very close to being confirmed for the cast.

The sources also claim that coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, was approached to be on DWTS but declined the invite.

Heche, 51, is known for her films Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights, as well as her high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s.

Baskin, 59, made headlines this year when she was featured in The Tiger King, Netflix’s blockbuster documentary about doomed big cat zookeeper, Joe Exotic.

Stause, 39, is a main star on the Netflix real estate reality show Selling Sunset and has made extra headlines recently for her high-profile divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. The DWTS buzz comes days after Stause teased that she had secret good news that she couldn’t share with her fans just yet.

In an Instagram post last week, the luxury realtor posed with her co-stars and wrote they were “Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about.” While many fans thought Stause might have been teasing that her hit reality show was picked up for a fourth season, it’s now possible that she is celebrating her casting on the celebrity ballroom competition.

Baskin, meanwhile, has long turned up on rumored cast lists over the past several months. Earlier this summer, the Daily Mail, included her on a list of celebrities that were being eyed as potential candidates for the 29th contest for the mirrorball trophy. In addition to Baskin, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil, and Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris were on all previous lists.

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, the only DWTS contestant currently confirmed by ABC, even joked to Entertainment Tonight that she “can’t lose to Carole Baskin.”

The full Dancing With the Stars celebrity cast won’t be confirmed until premiere night on September 14 when new host Tyra Banks takes the long-running series “so next level.”

The male pro dancers that could be paired with Baskin, Stause, or Heche include Val Chmerkovskiy, Keo Motsepe, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev or reigning mirrorball champ Alan Bersten.