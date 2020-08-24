Angela Simmons Channels Jessica Rabbit In A Sparkling Red Gown

On Monday, August 24, Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself clad in a glittering crimson dress with a thigh-high slit. The image stunned her 6.7 million followers.

Angela stood tall in the picture, her eyes fixed on the camera. She tilted her head to the side. Her lips were slightly parted, her pearly white teeth on display. A large, gilded mirror hung on the wall beside her. She posed in front of a red chair — one hand on her hip, the other resting on a circular black table.

The sparkling ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline that dipped low on her chest, showing off her ample cleavage and buxom bust. The frock slid down her body, showcasing her curves and hourglass figure. The impressive slit, which nearly reached up to her hip, flaunted her bare leg, which seemed to stretch on forever.

Her hair was deeply parted and tumbled down her shoulders in soft, romantic waves. Her lengthy locks reached all the way to her hips. While her roots remained a dark brown, her tresses quickly transitioned into a honey blond hue, giving her strands a two-toned look.

As for her jewelry, Angela opted to accessorize with large gold hoops and a gold bangle on her wrist.

Angela’s millions of followers couldn’t hold in their admiration and awe for the reality star’s latest look, quickly flocking to the comment section of the Instagram post to laud her beauty and outfit.

Some thought she resembled the sexy cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

“Jessica Rabbit vibes,” declared one fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji and hands raised in praise.

“Jessica Rabbit?” simply asked another social media user.

Others felt that she looked like another famous star.

“Yasssss I thought u was Beyonce,” exclaimed a third follower.

Others still were blown away by the haute couture look.

“DAMMM ANG,” wrote a fourth person in all-caps, following up their message with a flame emoji and a “100” symbol.

At the time of this writing, the image garnered more than 22,000 likes and received upwards of 200 comments.

This is just the latest sultry photo that Angela shared on her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr reported just yesterday, Angela recently hit the social media platform to post a slideshow of shots that featured her posing in a skimpy ensemble made up of a yellow sports bra and skintight, navy shorts. That outfit drew attention to all of her curves.