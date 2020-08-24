Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns From Leadership Post At Liberty University

Just one day after Donald Trump supporter Jerry Falwell Jr. admitted that his wife had an extramarital affair, a school official allegedly claimed that the American attorney resigned from his position as head of Liberty University on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The report comes just hours after allegations that the former school leader was not just aware of his partner’s affair but acted as a voyeur in some of the encounters.

In a Sunday statement obtained by The Washington Examiner, Falwell claimed that he was being blackmailed by the man his wife had an affair with and said he was seeking mental health treatment for himself.

According to Falwell, the man demanded large sums of money and harassed him and his wife via text.

“Over the course of the last few months this person’s behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public,” he wrote.

Falwell likened the situation to “living on a roller coaster” and spoke of the impact the man’s alleged actions had on his relationship with his partner.

“While completely dedicating ourselves to Liberty, we were also suffering in silence during our personal time together, while simultaneously trying to manage and deal with this increasingly threatening behavior, which only worsened over time. We were doing our best to respectfully unravel this ‘fatal attraction’ type situation to protect our family and the university.”

Before his resignation, Falwell had been on indefinite leave from Liberty University since as early as August.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

As reported by BBC News, Falwell was already under the microscope for a photo he posted to social media earlier this month.

In the photo, the attorney had his pants unzipped and his arm around his partner’s pregnant assistant. According to Falwell, the picture was taken on a family vacation and was part of a costume party.

Falwell is a prominent supporter of Trump and has received scrutiny over the years over his support for the real estate mogul. He has also been criticized for his leadership at the evangelical school amid the coronavirus pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, dozens of students at the school fell ill with COVID-19 symptoms just one week after he ordered them to return back in March.

Notably, Falwell threw his support behind Trump amid the early days of COVID-19’s spread when he downplayed the severity of the crisis.

Falwell previously predicted that Trump would win a second term in November.