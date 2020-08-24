Bru Luccas Flaunts Insane Figure In Barely There Bikini

Bru Luccas put her enviable body front and center on Monday, August 24, when she shared a new bikini photo with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the Brazilian model and fitness star posing in front of a dark gray wall that looked to be inside of a shower. Luccas faced the camera, standing with her legs in neutral position, just past hips-width distance apart. She allowed her arms to rest by her sides, drawing attention to her itty-bitty waist. She turned her head to the right as she looked at a point in the distance with her lips slightly parted.

Luccas had on a two-piece bathing suit that combined two different shades of green. The top had a mint hue, which made her tan skin stand out. It boasted small triangle that were also widely space on her chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center. They were also placed high, showcasing a bit of underboob. Thin straps went behind her neck and back, keeping the top in place.

She teamed it with a pair of dark green bottoms. They sat very low, allowing Luccas to show off her tight lower stomach. The straps had a gold-colored details and they hugged her hips tightly.

Luccas kept thing simple, accessorizing her look with just a pair of black shades and a black hair tie around her wrist. Her hair, which normally include blond highlights, was a lot darker and brushed back from being wet. Water droplets could also be seen scattered on her body.

Her post quickly began to get love from her fans. Within two hours, the post has garnered more than 78,400 likes and over 385 comments. Social media users flocked to the comments section to express their reaction to the pic in different language, particularly English, Portuguese and Spanish.

“My love you look better each day,” one user wrote.

“If you have any flaw, it must be hidden inside,” replied another user.

“‘Everything lil thing she does is magic’. Especially when she dances,” a third user chimed in.

“In my opinion, you are perfect,” added a fourth fan.

Luccas often stuns her fans with posts that highlight her figure. Over the weekend, she posted a video she did in partnership with Bang Energy in which she rocked a mismatched two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Her top featured two rectangular cups that were ruched all throughout and connected via two sets of strings that tied behind her back. Her bottoms were purple and tied on the sides into bows that sat high on her waist.