Prince Andrew’s Accuser Says She Is ‘Running Out Of Hope’ As Buckingham Palace Faces Protestors At Its Gates

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the women who was allegedly trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has claimed that she is “running out of hope” that Prince Andrew, who was not only one of the late billionaire’s good friends but also has been accused of sexual assault in his own right, will ever face justice.

“All the evidence you could poke a stick out and yet the justice system defends a known predator who just happens to be a prince, anyone else would be thrown into jail,” Giuffre wrote in a tweet.

The evidence mentioned in the tweet includes a photo where Andrew has his armed wrapped around Giuffre with Epstein’s “madam,” Ghislaine Maxwell, grinning widely behind the pair. In addition, several witnesses have claimed to have seen the prince in the company of Giuffre while on the late criminal’s island in the Caribbean.

“He knew I had no choice- he knew I was being trafficked- gifted to him. Nothings all right. Running out of hope,” she concluded.

Part of the reason behind Giuffre’s pessimism is the fact that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations has remained unable to have an in-person interview with the royal, despite repeated requests.

Though the Duke of York has claimed that he has attempted to work with U.S. officials, the attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, has openly criticized the royal for providing “zero cooperation,” going so far to state that Andrew had “shut the door” on any hopes of a peaceful collaboration concerning the case.

However, it appears that public pressure is mounting on the British monarchy, as a recent event for the “Freedom For The Children Global Walk” in London turned into a protest after participants walked past Buckingham Palace, as was reported by The Express.

On its Facebook page, the event stated that its goal was to “show our devotion and determination toward protecting these children… by requesting change and reformation within our government and law enforcement agencies.”

However, individuals at the march soon took the opportunity to voice their displeasure at the monarchy for showing little concern to helping Epstein’s accusers achieve justice, shouting at the gates of the palace with cries of “pedophile,” as captured in a number of photos and videos that swept social media.

