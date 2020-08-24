Katelyn Runck Stuns In A Crop Top & Panties

Katelyn Runck took to her Instagram account on Monday, August 24, to share a two-photo set of herself wearing a skimpy ensemble that wowed her 2.2 million followers. The fitness model posed in nothing but a baby pink crop top and white panties.

Katelyn wore a tight-fitting tee that stretched across her chest and showed off her voluptuous bust. The top, which was emblazoned with white lettering, reached just below her assets, revealing her tanned, toned, and taut midriff. Her enviable abs were also on display. The underwear dipped low on her stomach but rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her long nails matched the panties in hue.

Her dark locks were deeply parted. They tumbled down her back and shoulder in lengthy waves that reached the middle of her abdomen. While her tresses were mostly a deep chocolate, there appeared to be some chestnut-colored highlights peppered throughout her strands.

Katelyn appeared to pose in an austere bathroom, a mirrored cabinet behind her and a sink next to her.

In the first image, the model stood tall and looked directly at the camera. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, the hint of a slight smile playing on her face. She tilted her body to the side, with one hand touching her thigh, the other resting on the sink. She crossed one bronzed leg over the other.

The second snap featured Katelyn turning her head to the side, looking downwards. She bent one arm at the elbow, raking her her hand through her hair.

Katelyn’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model and her latest look with compliments and praise.

“Flawless beauty,” shared one social media user, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“Humina humina humina,” replied a second fan in awe, following up their message with a surprised face.

“My Goddess,” complimented a third follower, including a rose emoji for emphasis.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” complimented a fourth person, adding two smiley faces with heart-eyes.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram upload racked up over 59,000 likes and received more than 2,000 comments.

